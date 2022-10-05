Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys 28,800 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,296.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,535,707 shares in the company, valued at $31,387,092.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 3rd, Jay Farner acquired 30,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Jay Farner purchased 31,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Jay Farner purchased 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $199,872.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,008.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Jay Farner purchased 26,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Jay Farner purchased 26,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Jay Farner purchased 26,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,598.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jay Farner purchased 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Jay Farner acquired 25,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $199,250.00.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,751,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

