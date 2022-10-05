Insider Buying: Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Director Purchases 1,600 Shares of Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) Director Christopher C. Grisanti purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $21,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,944. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

RVT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 199,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,076. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Trading of Royce Value Trust

About Royce Value Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 56.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

