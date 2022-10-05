Insider Buying: Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Director Purchases 1,600 Shares of Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) Director Christopher C. Grisanti purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $21,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,944. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Royce Value Trust Stock Performance
RVT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 199,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,076. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
