Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ABNB stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.76. 3,999,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,544,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average is $123.19. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 88,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 32.9% in the second quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 13.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 155,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

