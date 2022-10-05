Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Sells 290 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) EVP Robert Glenn sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $17,162.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,188.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Wednesday, September 21st, Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $143,918.80.

Coupa Software Price Performance

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $64.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,252. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.41. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $259.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 139.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 10,161.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.