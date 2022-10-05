Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells 4,830 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $116,499.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,110,030 shares in the company, valued at $26,773,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $117,127.50.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $119,784.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $121,329.60.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $3,089,510.26.

Shares of FLYW stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.84. 1,017,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,004. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.48 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,449,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the first quarter valued at $19,279,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Flywire by 549.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 620,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Flywire by 4,384.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 195,703 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Flywire by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 82,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

