Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO Sells 10,509 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IRM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.