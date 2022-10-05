Insider Selling: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CAO Sells $58,175.84 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $58,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oscar Health Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE OSCR traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. 1,788,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,512,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $27,427,000. Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $18,086,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $16,541,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Oscar Health by 512.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OSCR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America cut Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

