Insider Selling: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CAO Sells $58,175.84 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $58,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Oscar Health Trading Down 5.8 %
NYSE OSCR traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. 1,788,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on OSCR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America cut Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.
About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oscar Health (OSCR)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.