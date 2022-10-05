Insider Selling: Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) Director Sudip Banerjee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $12,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SRT traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. 71,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,382. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Startek, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.08.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Startek had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.34 million. Research analysts expect that Startek, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Startek during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Startek by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Startek by 26.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Startek by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Startek during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Startek in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Startek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

