Interfor (TSE:IFP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.84

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.84 and traded as low as C$23.78. Interfor shares last traded at C$24.37, with a volume of 223,133 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFP. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.46.

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.84 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 4.4116333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

