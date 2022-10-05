Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0418 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.6 %

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.27. 182,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,118. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.