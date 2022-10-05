Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0418 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.6 %
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.27. 182,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,118. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $12.48.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.