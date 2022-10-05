Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $16.46. 1,757 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.98% of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

