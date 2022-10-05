Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0446 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:IQI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. 253,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,212. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1,008.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

