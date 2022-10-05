Investec Group (LON:INVP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $448.41

Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 448.41 ($5.42) and traded as low as GBX 357.40 ($4.32). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 373.30 ($4.51), with a volume of 1,714,692 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Investec Group in a report on Monday, September 26th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 416.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 447.29.
Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.
