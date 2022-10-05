Investec Group (LON:INVP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $448.41

Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 448.41 ($5.42) and traded as low as GBX 357.40 ($4.32). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 373.30 ($4.51), with a volume of 1,714,692 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Investec Group in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Investec Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 416.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 447.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Investec Group

About Investec Group

In other Investec Group news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 226,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.10), for a total value of £955,661.20 ($1,154,738.04). In other Investec Group news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 226,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £955,661.20 ($1,154,738.04). Also, insider Fani Titi sold 248,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.51), for a total transaction of £1,135,052.40 ($1,371,498.79).

(Get Rating)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.