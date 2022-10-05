Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $530.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) traded up 33.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for about $0.0960 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and $530.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 115,465,568 coins and its circulating supply is 115,093,401 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion.The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.