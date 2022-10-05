iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Down 8.3%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 273,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,595,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQ. Macquarie began coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,265,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,144,000 after buying an additional 203,820 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,725 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,161,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,754 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,820,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after purchasing an additional 95,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,345,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,100 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.