iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Stake Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGZ. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 340,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,097,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGZ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,903. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $118.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.95 and its 200-day moving average is $109.94.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.