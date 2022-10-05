iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Stock Price Up 1.1%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.57. Approximately 1,426,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,327,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.05.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.68.

