iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.41% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBDU. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 361,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 68,927 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDU stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.08. 35,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,913. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $28.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.