iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS) Trading 8.8% Higher

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS – Get Rating) shot up 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $13.97. 141,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 60,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98.

Further Reading

