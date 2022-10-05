iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD) Trading Up 2.3%

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD – Get Rating) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.59 and last traded at $57.43. Approximately 938,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 785,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.13.
iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.89.
