iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Wealthgate Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $58.35. 1,473,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,708,282. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.