iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.82 and last traded at C$35.73. 1,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.09.

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.25.

