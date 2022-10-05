iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $222.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

