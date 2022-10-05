iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 346,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,065,000 after acquiring an additional 285,027 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $671,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 100,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,360,000 after acquiring an additional 52,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.09. 950,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,546,256. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.58.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

