iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Increased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.77. 26,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,358. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average of $87.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

