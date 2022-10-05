iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Trimmed by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.5% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.86. 57,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,514. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.58.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

