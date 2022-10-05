IVERIC bio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 18,904 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 85% compared to the average volume of 10,245 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Insider Transactions at IVERIC bio
In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio
IVERIC bio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,648,755. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.98. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $20.99.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IVERIC bio Company Profile
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
