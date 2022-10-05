Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,534. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $346,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 52,556 shares in the last quarter.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

