Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IVH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,534. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).
