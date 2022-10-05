IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.86

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.70. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 141,503 shares trading hands.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.36.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IZEA. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.