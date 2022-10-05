Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 1.4% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $399.08. The stock had a trading volume of 58,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $449.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.56. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $604.55.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.