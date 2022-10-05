Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MongoDB by 19.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in MongoDB by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 18.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,566,000 after acquiring an additional 96,217 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.05. The stock had a trading volume of 47,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,166. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.51 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 1.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,863 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,585 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

