Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $316,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,522 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $116.69. The stock had a trading volume of 378,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,767,836. The stock has a market cap of $150.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

