Jackson Square Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.03.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $3.52 on Wednesday, reaching $179.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,156. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,460,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,741,177.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,230,831.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,807. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.