Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 11,544 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

