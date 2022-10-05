Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 11,319 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,319 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 55,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Mosaic Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $51.52. 119,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,641,958. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.