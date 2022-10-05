Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 347.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.76 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.48.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

