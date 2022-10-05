Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JGGCU. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth about $13,059,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth about $12,987,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth about $11,557,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth about $6,533,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth about $6,533,000.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

Shares of JGGCU stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

