James D. Dondero Buys 12,619 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero purchased 12,619 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of 12.56 per share, with a total value of 158,494.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,761,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately 47,245,369.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE NXDT traded down 0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 12.73. 322,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,690. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of 12.13 and a 1 year high of 17.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of 15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of 15.51.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

