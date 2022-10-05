Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Mizuho

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of JAMF stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 457,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,863. Jamf has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jamf will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

