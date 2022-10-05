Jefferies Financial Group Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $394.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $392.00 to $394.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.07% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $289.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $296.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.