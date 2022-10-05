Jmac Enterprises LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $403,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,952,925.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,871,639 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM stock opened at $152.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.71 billion, a PE ratio of 288.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.75 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

