Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 3,409 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

KO stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.59. The company has a market capitalization of $244.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

