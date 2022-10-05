Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases Shares of 37,782 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

