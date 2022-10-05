Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises about 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $165.46. 5,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.42 and its 200 day moving average is $189.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

