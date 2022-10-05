JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Price Target to €92.00

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €83.00 ($84.69) to €92.00 ($93.88) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nexans from €83.00 ($84.69) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXPRF traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.30. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155. Nexans has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.82.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

