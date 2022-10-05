JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$38.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.09.

TSE VET traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.92. 1,376,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of C$5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 6.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.58. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$11.15 and a 52 week high of C$39.21.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total transaction of C$200,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$282,256.08. In related news, Director Judy Ann Steele acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,787. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total transaction of C$200,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$282,256.08.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

