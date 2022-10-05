JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,260 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.18% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMST. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,814.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,446,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888,421 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,511,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,084,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6,139.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 392,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after buying an additional 386,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,666,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.25. 33,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,738. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54.

