Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 42,858 shares.The stock last traded at $171.60 and had previously closed at $174.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Kadant from $248.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Kadant Trading Down 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.05 and its 200-day moving average is $186.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.27. Kadant had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $221.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.37 million. Analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

