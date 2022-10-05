Keeps Coin Price Hits $0.0096 on Exchanges (KVERSE)

Keeps Coin (KVERSE) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Keeps Coin has a total market capitalization of $27.33 million and $12,430.00 worth of Keeps Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keeps Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Keeps Coin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00145130 BTC.

Keeps Coin Token Profile

Keeps Coin’s launch date was April 25th, 2021. Keeps Coin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Keeps Coin’s official Twitter account is @keepscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keeps Coin is www.keepscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Keeps Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Keeps Coin (KVERSE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Keeps Coin has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Keeps Coin is 0.01139352 USD and is up 17.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $38,645.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.keepscoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keeps Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keeps Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keeps Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

