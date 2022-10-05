Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1,294.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Kellogg by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kellogg Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $10,622,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,170,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,137,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $10,622,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,170,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,137,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 996,199 shares of company stock worth $73,257,333. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K remained flat at $72.12 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,058. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

